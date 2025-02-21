Seattle police investigating hate crime at LGBTQ bar

The Brief There is an active investigation into reports of a hate crime at an LGBTQ+ bar in Capitol Hill. Witnesses report multiple young white men made taunting passes, occasionally striking patrons with some kind of pellets. Police ask any additional victims or witnesses to contact them.



Police are investigating reports of a hate crime outside an LGBTQ+ bar in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Witnesses say a vehicle made nearly a dozen loops around the bar in the area of East Madison Street and East Union Street taunting and assaulting patrons outside on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

What they're saying:

"People inside the car were yelling anti-gay slurs at the patrons outside. The passengers of the car approached the bar on foot before returning to their vehicle to circle the block again," said a spokesperson with SPD.

In addition to yelling, some patrons were hit with what were described as pellets or water beads from someone hanging out of the car just before 1 a.m. Witnesses say there were about a dozen people outside at the time.

Police are looking for suspects, described as either two or three young white men.

"Following the incident, officers were sent to other LGBTQ establishments in the area to alert them about what happened," SPD says.

What you can do:

Police are asking any additional victims and witnesses to please come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident, including photos and video, is asked to call the SPD Tip Line at (206) 233-5000 or email SPD_hatecrimes@seattle.gov.

This case is an open and active investigation and has been assigned to the Seattle police Bias Crimes Coordinator.

The Source: Information for this report comes from the Seattle Police Department.

