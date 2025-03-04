Deadly crash in Pierce County caused by driver passing school bus

The Brief Deputies are investigating a fatal crash in Pierce County, caused by a driver passing a school bus Tuesday morning. One driver was killed, and others were taken to local hospitals for treatment. 122nd Avenue East will be closed for several hours as authorities investigate the incident.



Deputies are investigating a deadly crash in Pierce County that witnesses say was caused by a driver passing a school bus Tuesday morning.

(Pierce County Sheriff's Department)

At 8:37 a.m., the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) shared a photo of the scene on social media, asking drivers to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

According to the PCSD, the crash happened near the corner of 122nd Avenue East and 170th Street East in South Hill. One driver was killed in the crash, and others were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

What they're saying:

A witness told deputies that a driver passed a school bus before causing the crash.

Deputies said 122nd Avenue East would be closed for several hours as they investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information for this story came from a social media alert by the Pierce County Sheriff's Department.

