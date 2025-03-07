The Brief The reason behind why Gary Ridgway was temporarily booked back into Seattle's King County Jail in September 2024 has been released. A judge unsealed the Green River Killer's transport order on Friday, which was regarding a process that happened between Sept. 9-13.



The reason behind why Gary Ridgway, known as the Green River Killer, was temporarily booked back into King County Jail in September 2024 has been released.

A judge recently unsealed the order, which revealed King County Sheriff’s detectives transported Ridgway back to Seattle in an effort to find undiscovered remains of the serial killer's victims, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

Ridgway and King County detectives went to various locations where he believed he left remains of victims that had not yet been recovered, the order states. The process happened between Sept. 9-13, and was planned to take several days given Ridgway's age and health.

Related article

Ridgway, 76, has routinely met with detectives since 2003 as part of his plea agreement. The meetings, which previously took place at the Washington State Penitentiary in Walla Walla, were regarding the investigations of unsolved homicide cases.

According to prosecutors, previous efforts to find the locations of Ridgeway's victims based on verbal descriptions were not successful. Ridgway indicated in a prior interview that he believed he could find the locations in person. Thus, he was booked back into King County Jail on an institutional hold.

It's unclear if Ridgway actually helped detectives find any previously undiscovered remains.

A judge initially sealed Ridgway's transport order, citing that the case "garnered and continues to garner extensive local, state, national and international media attention," and if the public were to learn details about the plan, it could "jeopardize the open investigation into these unsolved homicide cases."

A judge signed an order to unseal the transport order on Friday.

"Every time that Gary Ridgway’s name is in the news, we know it is incredibly difficult and traumatizing for the families of his many victims," said King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion. "Those victims and the people who loved them are not forgotten, and that’s who we are focused on today."

Related article

Ridgway now remains at the Washington State Penitentiary, where he's serving 49 consecutive life sentences.

The Source: Information in this story is from the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

MORE HEADLINES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Gov. Ferguson details $4 billion in spending cuts to address WA deficit

Parents petition to remove WA substitute principal after past admissions of drug use

‘Oops I did a crime’: WA high school teacher charged with child porn

First WA measles case of 2025 confirmed in King County infant

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits near Friday Harbor

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.