The Lumineers to perform at T-Mobile Park this summer

The Brief The Lumineers are coming to Seattle's T-Mobile Park this summer, set to perform in Seattle as part of their "Automatic World Tour." The Denver-based band last played at T-Mobile Park as the opening act for Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers in 2017. Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 21, though an exclusive presale is available to Mariners Insiders.



The Lumineers are coming to T-Mobile Park this summer, set to perform as part of their "Automatic World Tour."

The two-time Grammy-nominated folk-rock duo scheduled their Seattle show for Saturday, August 16.

The Denver-based band will play songs from their highly anticipated fifth studio album "Automatic," which is set to release this Friday.

The Lumineers last played in Washington back in 2023 at the Gorge Amphitheater. They also performed at T-Mobile Park as the opening act for Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers in 2017.

What's next:

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

Mariners Insiders will have access to an exclusive ticket presale starting Thursday, February 20 at 12 p.m.

The Lumineers join several other big names set to perform at T-Mobile Park in 2025, including Stray Kids, Post Malone, My Chemical Romance and Hozier.

Related article

The Source: Information in this story is from the Seattle Mariners and T-Mobile Park.

BEST OF FOX 13 SEATTLE

Politics: WA Senate passes changes to parental rights in education

Local: Japan Airlines plane clips tail of Delta plane at Sea-Tac

Travel: Here's when you'll need REAL ID to get through US airport security

Food: New restaurants coming to Seattle in 2025

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily Fox Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.