Fourteen-time Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga announced that she will be going on tour this year, and it includes a stop in Seattle.

On Wednesday, the singer revealed dates for her Mayhem Ball tour in support of her latest album.

The tour will have dates across North America, Europe and the United Kingdom, and will stop in Seattle for two nights at Climate Pledge Arena on Aug. 6 and 7, 2025.

Mexico City and Singapore, and a landmark free concert on Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Gaga will launch the tour on July 16 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. It also will include multiple nights in major cities such as Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto, Chicago, London, Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona and Berlin. This marks Gaga’s first North American and European/UK tour since The Chromatica Ball in 2022.

FILE-Lady Gaga performs on stage during The Chromatica Ball Summer Stadium Tour at Friends Arena on July 21, 2022 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

"This is my first arena tour since 2018," Gaga said. "There’s something electric about a stadium, and I love every moment of those shows. But with The Mayhem Ball, I wanted to create a different kind of experience—something more intimate, closer, more connected—that lends itself to the live theatrical art I love to create."

How to get tickets

North America

What we know:

Tickets for the North American tour dates go on sale starting Monday, March 31, with various presales available. The Artist Presale begins Wednesday, April 2, at noon local time. Fans can sign up for the presale now through Sunday, March 30, at 5 a.m. P.T.. The general sale begins Thursday, April 3, at noon local time via LiveNation.com.

Citi Presale: Citi is the official card of Lady Gaga’s North American tour. Citi cardmembers can access presale tickets beginning Monday, March 31, at noon local time, through Wednesday, April 2, at 11 a.m. local time, via Citi Entertainment. More details are available at citientertainment.com.

Verizon Presale: Verizon customers can access presale tickets through Verizon Access starting Tuesday, April 1, at noon local time, through Wednesday, April 2, at 11 a.m. local time. More information is available at Verizon.com/Access.

North America 2025 dates

July 16: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

July 18: Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 6: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 7: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 22: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 26: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31: Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sept. 1: Miami, FL – Kaseya Center

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Europe and UK

Tickets for select shows in Europe will be available starting Monday, March 31, with Mastercard presales. Additional presales will run throughout the week before the general sale begins on Thursday, April 3, at noon local time, via LadyGaga.com.

Mastercard Presale: Mastercard cardholders can access presale tickets in Sweden, Italy, the Netherlands, France and Belgium beginning Monday, March 31, at noon local time, through Wednesday, April 2, at 10 p.m. local time. Preferred ticket access for select markets, including the UK, starts Thursday, April 3, at noon local time. More details are available at priceless.com/music.

VIP Packages

The tour will offer VIP packages featuring premium tickets, access to a pre-show VIP hospitality lounge, exclusive merchandise and more. Package contents vary by offer. More information is available at vipnation.com.

The Source: Information in this story is from Live Nation.

