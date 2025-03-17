March Madness coming to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena this weekend

The Brief Tickets to see the first and second rounds of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Climate Pledge Arena this weekend are available now. The arena will host four games on Friday, March 21, and two games on Sunday, March 23. Fans can purchase tickets for three sessions, with two games each.



March Madness is coming to Climate Pledge Arena, offering fans the chance to watch up to six live tournament games in Seattle this weekend.

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 31: A general shot of the outside of the Climate Pledge Arena and the Space Needle after an NHL game between the New York Rangers and the Seattle Kraken on October 31, 2021 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. (Photo by Jacob Expand

Hosted by the University of Washington, the event is divided into three sessions, allowing attendees to watch either a pair of afternoon games or a couple of evening games at a fraction of the cost of attending all six games.

Read on for a full schedule of the March Madness games at Climate Pledge Arena and ticket prices.

When is March Madness 2025 coming to Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena?

March Madness is coming to Climate Pledge Arena on Friday, March 21 and Sunday, March 23.

Climate Pledge Arena's NCAA tournament schedule

Basketball fans will have the chance to see two former Pac-12 teams play this weekend at Climate Pledge Arena. The four games on Friday will be divided into two sessions with two games each. Session 3 takes place on Sunday, with the teams and tipoff times still to be determined. Here's a full breakdown of the schedule:

March Madness Session 1 (Friday):

11:00 a.m. PT: (12) Colorado State vs. (5) Memphis

1:35 p.m. PT: (13) Grand Canyon vs. (4) Maryland

March Madness Session 2 (Friday):

4:35 p.m. PT: (13) Akron vs. (4) Arizona

7:10 p.m. PT: (12) Liberty vs. (5) Oregon

March Madness Session 3 (Sunday):

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

How much are tickets to March Madness at Climate Pledge Arena?

According to Ticketmaster, ticket prices appear to be higher for Session 2's March Madness games on Friday, March 21. This is likely due to Oregon and Arizona being ranked higher and their status as former Pac-12 teams. Here's a full breakdown of ticket pricing:

Session 1 ticket price range:

Tickets to watch Colorado State vs. Memphis and Grand Canyon vs. Maryland range from $60 to $500 on Ticketmaster's website.

Session 2 ticket price range:

Tickets to watch Akron vs. Arizona and Liberty vs. Oregon range from $101 to $510 on Ticketmaster's website.

Session 3 ticket price range:

Tickets to watch Session 3, the second round of March Madness, range from $159 to $877 on Ticketmaster's website.

For more information, visit Climate Pledge Arena's website.

Featured article

The Source: Information for this story came from a press release by Climate Pledge Arena.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Seattle radio legend Bob Rivers dies at 68 after cancer battle

Missing Oregon toddler found dead in Siletz River, authorities confirm

Father 'deeply concerned' for British cartoonist locked up at Tacoma ICE detention enter

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.