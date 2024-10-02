Spokane, Seattle set to host Men's NCAA Tournament in 2027, 2028

article

The NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament will continue to visit the Pacific Northwest for first and second round games in the coming years.

The NCAA announced that Spokane will serve as a host site for the 2027 tournament, and Seattle will host in 2028. The men's tournament is set to be held at Climate Pledge Arena for the first time since the building's renovations for the 2025 tournament this upcoming March 21st and 23rd.

The University of Idaho will be the host institution for the Spokane games in 2027, with the University of Washington hosting the 2028 tournament.

Climate Pledge Arena previously hosted the Sweet Sixteen and Elite Eight rounds of the Women's NCAA Tournament in 2023. KeyArena (1999, 2004, 2015), Hec Edmundson Pavilion (1949, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1960, 1970), and the Kingdome (1984, 1987, 1989, 1988, 1991, 1993, 1995)) have all previously hosted men's NCAA Tournament games as well.

Veterans Memorial Arena in Spokane has hosted games six times; in 2003, 2007, 2010, 2014, 2016, and 2024.

Additionally, Portland was already scheduled to host first and second round games in 2026.

MORE SPORTS NEWS