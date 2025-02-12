Death Cab for Cutie to kick off 'Plans' 20th Anniversary Tour in Seattle

The Brief Bellingham-based rock band Death Cab for Cutie will have a show at Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena this summer. The tour celebrates the 20-year anniversary of their album ‘Plans’.



Pacific Northwest-based indie rock group Death Cab for Cutie will kick off a summer tour in Seattle to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their hit album Plans.

The band announced the tour will begin at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena before heading east for three additional shows.

SEATTLE, WA - DECEMBER 11: Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie performs on stage during Deck The Hall Ball hosted by 107.7 The End at WaMu Theater on December 11, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images) Expand

Keep reading for more information about the tour, tickets and some background information about the band.

When is Death Cab for Cutie coming to Seattle?

Timeline:

Death Cab for Cutie announced that the first leg of their Plans 20th Anniversary Tour will kick off at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, at 8 p.m. PT. Here is the full list of shows:

Aug. 2, 2025: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA

Aug. 5, 2025: Chicago Theatre in Chicago, IL

Aug. 8, 2025: Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY

Aug. 10, 2025: Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, NY

Where can I buy tickets for Death Cab for Cutie’s Seattle concert?

The band announced that tickets for their Plans 20th Anniversary tour at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena will go on sale to the public Friday, Feb. 14, at 10 a.m. PT on TicketMaster. There are also several presale options for fans to purchase tickets 24 hours in advance:

Artist Presale: Starts Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m., ends at 10 p.m.

Official Platinum Presale: Starts Thursday, Feb. 13, at 10 a.m., ends at 10 p.m.

Promoter Presale: Starts Thursday, Feb. 13, at 12 p.m., ends at 10 p.m.

Radio Presale: Starts Thursday, Feb. 13, at 12 p.m., ends at 10 p.m.

Venue Presale: Starts Thursday, Feb. 13, at 12 p.m., ends at 10 p.m.

Spotify Presale: Starts Thursday, Feb. 13, at 12 p.m., ends at 10 p.m.

Who is Death Cab for Cutie?

Local perspective:

Death Cab for Cutie is a popular indie rock band formed in Bellingham, Washington. The band’s 2005 album Plans earned mainstream recognition and went platinum. Now the group is celebrating the album's 20th anniversary with a limited run of shows.

Some of their popular songs include I Will Follow You Into the Dark, Soul Meets Body, Crooked Teeth, Transatlanticism, and I Will Possess Your Heart.

Death Cab for Cutie’s frontman and lead singer Ben Gibbard was also part of the Seattle-based indie group The Postal Service, known for hits like Such Great Heights and The District Sleeps Alone Tonight.

The Source: Information for this story came from social media posts by Death Cab for Cutie, Ticketmaster and Spotify.

