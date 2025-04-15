Rapper Ice Cube bringing 'Truth to Power' tour to Seattle

The Brief Ice Cube will headline his first U.S. tour in over a decade with the "Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude" arena tour, kicking off Sept. 4 in Brooklyn and stopping in 22 cities, including Seattle on Sept. 19. Tickets go on sale April 18, with presales starting April 16; VIP packages include meet-and-greets, signed vinyl, and exclusive merch.



Rapper, film producer and actor Ice Cube is set to take the stage in his first headlining tour in more than a decade.

What we know:

The N.W.A. co-founder announced on Tuesday the "Truth to Power: 4 Decades of Attitude" tour will kick off later this yera with 22 shows across the United States and Canada.

The first show will be Sept. 4 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, with stops in major cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Toronto. A Seattle date is scheduled for Sept. 19 at Climate Pledge Arena.

"Truth to Power is more than a tour — it’s a 40-year celebration," Ice Cube said in a statement. "The world needs truth. The people need power. And that’s what my music brings. It’s gonna be next level to go from city to city with a major production unlike anything I’ve ever done before."

General ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, April 18, at icecube.com. An exclusive fan club presale opens Wednesday, April 16, at 10 a.m. local time. Fans are encouraged to check Ice Cube’s website and social media for presale access details.

VIP packages will also be available and may include premium tickets, meet-and-greet opportunities, a signed exclusive 7-inch vinyl, merchandise, and more.

The tour announcement follows the release of Man Down, Ice Cube’s latest studio album.

On Tuesday, Ice Cube was also honored with a handprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, cementing his legacy in both music and film.

The Source: Information in this story is from Live Nation.

