Modest Mouse, Flaming Lips coming to Carnation, WA for Psychic Salamander Festival

Its summertime in Washington and among the many concerts and festivals coming to the region, Carnation is in the spotlight for a Modest Mouse and Flaming Lips show coming up in September.

The Psychic Salamander Festival at Remlinger Farms kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 13, lasting through Sept. 14. The Issaquah-native band Modest Mouse is headlining on both days.

Psychic Salamander Festival poster

In addition to Modest Mouse and Flaming Lips, the following artists will appear in Carnation:

Courtney Barnett

Built to Spill

The Vaudevillian

Mattress

Sleater-Kinney

Yo La Tengo

Friko

Sun Atoms

Fan reaction to Psychic Salamander Festival lineup

What they're saying:

"A modest mouse headlined festival in a small Pacific Northwest forest town with built to spill, flaming lips, and yo la tango? And Courtney Barnett and Sleater-Kinney? This is insane. Might have to make the drive from northern Idaho," said Reddit user CobblerTerrible when the announcement came out.

Carnation, WA festival traffic

Back in June, a pair of sold-out concerts caused significant traffic congestion. We talked with locals and organizers about what should change in future concerts.

The Seattle Theatre Group, responsible for the concerts, is seeking solutions to improve traffic flow, acknowledging the impact on local infrastructure and planning adjustments for future events.

Local perspective:

City leaders responded to critique, saying the problematic intersections causing traffic problems is within King County jurisdiction.

"The City of Carnation has been advocating for a roundabout at this intersection to increase traffic flow and public safety for at least three years. We were disappointed to see that the funding was not allocated in the state transportation budget for this fiscal year," the statement said.

