All 4 soldiers believed dead in WA helicopter crash

The four U.S. Army service members aboard a helicopter that crashed near Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Wednesday night are believed to be dead.

The crash happened at around 9 p.m. in a rural area near Summit Lake in Thurston County.

In an update Friday afternoon, the U.S. Army Special Operations Command confirmed that the four soldiers are believed to be dead, and recovery efforts were underway.

What caused the deadly helicopter crash in Washington?

According to U.S. Army Special Operations Command, the cause of the crash remains under investigation, though officials are calling it a "mishap".

Who were the soldiers on board the helicopter that crashed in Washington?

Officials say the four soldiers were assigned to the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and were part of a team called the Night Stalkers. Out of respect for the families, the U.S. Army will release the names of the soldiers when it's appropriate.

What they're saying:

"Our hearts are with the families, friends, and teammates of these Night Stalkers," said Lt. Gen. Jonathan Braga, USASOC Commander. "They were elite warriors who embodied the highest values of the Army and the Army Special Operations, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Law enforcement, firefighters and personnel from JBLM will conduct the recovery effort.

"We thank the skilled professionals who are working tirelessly, around the clock to bring our Soldiers home," said Braga.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the U.S. Army Special Operations Command, the Thurston County Sheriff's Office and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

