Lynden school board delays decision on ‘Charles James Kirk Day’

The Brief Lynden schools may soon have an annual day of honor for conservative activist Charlie Kirk. For now, the vote was postponed as officials wait for a chance to hold public comment. Other school districts in western Washington took another stance, choosing not to lower their flags in defiance of Gov. Ferguson's direction to do so.



In Lynden, school board leaders are postponing a decision on Resolution 13-25, which would establish "Charles James Kirk Day" on the Monday immediately preceding Sept. 10, the date of his assassination. The resolution pledges the district would "stand in opposition to political violence of any kind" and "reaffirm" a commitment to "student debate clubs."

Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA

Big picture view:

In defending the resolution, some Lynden school board members stressed that the proposal was not about "partisanship," especially in a state where Kirk’s viewpoints were often in the minority. Supporters argued that other districts have taken strong political stances of their own, pointing to Seattle Public Schools’ participation in the Black Lives Matter movement.

Lynden School District documents for Charlie Kirk Day vote

What they're saying:

"This is to honor what he tried to do, which is to have conversation in school settings with people who disagreed with him on difficult topics," said one board member.

Board leadership shared they are not sure if or when the resolution will return for a vote. The first priority is listening to public comment.

More than two hours south, the Kent School District took a starkly different position. Despite Gov. Bob Ferguson’s directive to lower flags to half-staff in Kirk’s honor, Kent officials refused.

Kent School District

The other side:

In a message to families titled Upholding Our Values, district leaders wrote: "When a person has made public statements that conflict with the values of inclusivity, respect, and student safety that we as a District strive to uphold, we may choose not to fly the flag at half-staff." The statement also noted that state law does not require the action.

Dig deeper:

Meanwhile, in the Northshore School District, controversy erupted over a social media post. North Creek High School Principal Eric McDowell faced backlash after sharing an image of Kirk and text that read gun control would be more effective than thoughts and prayers.

The district confirmed this week that McDowell is stepping away from his role.

