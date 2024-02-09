Korean War-era grenade found in Mercer Island garage

A Mercer Island resident clearing out their garage found an item that's a little less common than an old gardening glove or a deflated basketball: they stumbled across a grenade.

Mercer Island Police said the item appears to be a Type 97 Japanese grenade from the Korean War era.

A bomb squad from Joint Base Lewis-McChord responded to the home near 91st Ave. SE and SE 47th St. to take custody of the item. As a precaution, the street was shut down for its removal.