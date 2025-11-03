Obed Vargas scores twice as Seattle Sounders beat Minnesota United 4-2 to force decisive Game 3

article

The Brief The Seattle Sounders forced a winner-take-all Game 3 in their playoff series against Minnesota United with a 4-2 victory in an elimination game Monday night. Obed Vargas scored twice, including a much-needed insurance goal in the 86th minute, and Jordan Morris and Danny Musovski also scored in the win for Seattle. The decisive game of the series will be played at 1 p.m. PT on Saturday at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minn.



The Sounders built a 3-0 lead in the first half before seeing the lead almost evaporate with a pair of goals in first half stoppage time for Minnesota. Obed Vargas scored his second goal of the night in the 86th minute to give Seattle breathing room as they forced an elimination game Saturday night in St. Paul.

After the first game of the series played to a scoreless draw before Minnesota won in penalty kicks, Game 2 saw five goals scored before the end of the first half.

The Sounders had the early pressure that eventually cracked the Minnesota defense for an opening goal. Albert Rusnák's corner kick was deflected onto the foot of Obed Vargas at the top of the box, and his shot beat Dayne St. Clair, who couldn't see the ball quickly enough due to bodies in front of the goal for a 1-0 Sounders' lead in the eighth minute.

Seattle made it a 2-0 game in the 21st minute. A cross from Cristian Roldan was sent on goal by Jesús Ferreira and tapped into the net by Jordan Morris from just off the goal line.

A similar play in the 41st minute gave the Sounders a 3-0 advantage looking to keep their season alive.

A Roldan cross to the front of the goal was redirected by Ferreira directly to Danny Musovski, who beat St. Clair to give Seattle a three-goal lead.

But almost all the progress the Sounders created in the first half disappeared in the closing minutes of the half.

With eight minutes of stoppage time on the clock, Minnesota United was able to claw back two goals before intermission. A counterattack from midfield by Minnesota cut through the middle of Seattle's defense with Nectarios Triantis beating Stefan Frei a minute into stoppage time to trim the lead to 3-1.

Just four minutes later, Robin Lod beat Jackson Ragen as the last line of defense for a poked shot by an angered Frei to cut Seattle's lead to just one.

The Sounders held onto their one-goal advantage throughout the second half as they suppressed chances for Minnesota United. Frei only had to make one save in the half on a header from Anthony Markanich in the 73rd minute.

Then in the 86th minute, Paul Rothrock won the ball on the left flank and centered a pass for Vargas as his shot deflected off the foot of a defender and just inside the right post for a 4-2 Seattle lead.

Minnesota had won the first three matchups with Seattle this season: a 3-2 win at Lumen Field in June, a 1-0 win at Allianz Field in August, and last Monday night's loss on penalty kicks in Minnesota.

The winner of the series will advance to face the winner of No. 1-seed San Diego and No. 8-seed Portland in the Western Conference Semifinals. That series is also tied 1-1 after the Timbers beat San Diego FC 3-2 on penalty kicks to force a Game 3.

