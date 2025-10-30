How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United in MLS Playoffs

The Brief Seattle Sounders face Minnesota United in a crucial playoff match on Monday. A loss would eliminate the Sounders from the MLS Cup Playoffs; a win forces a third match. The game will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass, Apple TV, FS1, and FOX Deportes.



The Seattle Sounders are gearing up for a high-stakes match at home against Minnesota United, facing elimination in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The Sounders are in a make-or-break position, aiming to push the Round One series to a third match after dropping the last contest in a dramatic penalty shootout. Another loss in the best-of-three series would put an end to the Rave Green’s postseason campaign.

Keep reading for details about Match 2 of the Seattle Sounders vs Minnesota United MLS Playoffs series, and how to watch it live.

When do the Seattle Sounders play in the MLS Playoffs?

The Sounders face Minnesota United FC in Match 2 of the first round on Monday, Nov. 3 at 7:45 p.m. (PT). If the Sounders win, Match 3 would be on Saturday, Nov. 8.

Where do the Seattle Sounders play in the MLS Playoffs?

The second playoff match between the Sounders and Minnesota United will take place at Seattle's Lumen Field. The next match would be at Minnesota's Allianz Field, if necessary.

How can I watch the Sounders MLS Cup Playoffs match?

Round One, Match 2 between the Sounders and Minnesota United will air on MLS Season Pass, Apple TV, FS1 and FOX Deportes.

On MLS Season Pass, Tyler Terens, Kyndra de St. Aubin, and Calen Carr will call the match on the English broadcast, with Diego Pessolano and Daniel Chapela on the Spanish broadcast.

More on the Sounders

The Seattle Sounders enter the MLS Playoffs as the 5-seed in the Western Conference, facing Minnesota as the 4-seed. The winner of the series will advance to play the winner of the Portland Timbers and San Diego FC series.

It's expected to be a high-intensity match as the Sounders look to save their season, though Minnesota has gone undefeated against Seattle in all three of their previous matchups.

MORE SOUNDERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Sounders fall to Minnesota United on penalty kicks in Game 1 of playoff series

Seattle Sounders release schedule for Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs

Jordan Morris, Jackson Ragen lead Seattle Sounders to 2-1 win over New York City FC

Paul Rothrock scores lone goal in Sounders 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake

Mariners, Seahawks, Sounders draw nearly 200,000 fans in Seattle

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.