Sounders fall to Minnesota United on penalty kicks in Game 1 of playoff series

The Brief The Sounders lost on penalty kicks to Minnesota United FC after a scoreless 90 minutes between the two sides. Dayne St. Clair stopped Alex Roldan's penalty kick, and Cristian Roldan and Danny Leyva each hit the goal with their attempts in a 3-2 shootout loss for Seattle. Game two will be at Lumen Field next Monday at 7:30 p.m. PT as the Sounders look to avoid elimination.



Seattle Sounders FC lost the first game of their best-of-three playoff series with Minnesota United FC on penalty kicks after a scoreless 90 minutes between the two sides.

Dayne St. Clair stopped Alex Roldan's penalty kick, and Cristian Roldan and Danny Leyva each hit the goal with their attempts in a 3-2 shootout loss for Seattle.

Game two will be at Lumen Field next Monday at 7:30 p.m. PT as the Sounders look to avoid elimination. Minnesota has won all three matchups with Seattle this season: a 3-2 win at Lumen Field in June, a 1-0 win at Allianz Field in August, and Monday night's loss on penalty kicks in Minnesota.

Danny Musovski had great chances at a game-winner for Seattle late in regulation. Dayne St. Clair saved a chance on a Musovski shot from the edge of the goal off a pass from Jordan Morris in the 80th minute.

A free kick from Joaquín Pereyra nearly won it for Minnesota in the 90th minute as his chance sailed just wide left of the goal frame.

Then in the 91st minute, a swinging cross from Morris saw Musovski deliver a lunging header that sailed just above the crossbar. One last look for Seattle came for Georgi Minoungou in the 94th minute as a pair of United defenders laid out to block the chance.

Albert Rusnák and Kelvin Yeboah traded conversions to open the penalty kick shootout. After Rusnák beat St. Clair straight down the middle, Alex Roldan attempted to do the same and was denied as Minnesota took a 2-1 lead.

Cristian Roldan hammered his attempt off the crossbar as Minnesota, but Julian Gressel hit the right post to keep the Sounders alive. However, Danny Leyva's attempt for Seattle caromed off the left post with a chance to tie as Minnesota United took a 1-0 lead in the series.

