Trump threatens to pull 2026 FIFA World Cup games from Seattle again

The Brief President Trump suggested moving 2026 FIFA World Cup games from Seattle due to safety concerns under mayor-elect Katie Wilson. Trump criticized Wilson, calling her a "liberal/communist," and emphasized the importance of safety for the event. FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary Kristi Noem assured that safety is a priority, with plans to ensure secure World Cup experiences.



President Donald Trump once again brought up the possibility of moving the 2026 FIFA World Cup out of Seattle, adding some choice words for mayor-elect Katie Wilson during a press conference Monday.

Trump spoke alongside FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary Kristi Noem at the White House, discussing details about the upcoming 2026 World Cup, which will be held across 16 host cities across the U.S.

During the press conference, one reporter asked Trump about the city of Seattle, specifically surrounding the new mayor and potential safety concerns for the World Cup.

"The new mayor of Seattle is a Democratic socialist…Seattle has six World Cup games, how close are you going to be watching that city with crime?"

What they're saying:

Trump initially responded by comparing Seattle to the city of Los Angeles, praising the government's response to the Palisades Fire. Eventually, he spoke about the possibility of pulling the World Cup games from Seattle and moving them to a different city.

"If we think there's going to be a sign of any trouble, I would ask Gianni to move that to a different city, we have a lot of cities that would love to have it, number one, and we'll do it very safely," Trump said.

Trump also targeted Seattle mayor-elect Katie Wilson in his comments, who recently beat incumbent Bruce Harrell in a closely-decided race. Trump called Wilson "more than a socialist" and a "liberal/communist" while responding to the reporter's question.

"So if we think there's a problem in Seattle where you have a very, very liberal/communist mayor, I would say certainly beyond just liberal, I watched her over the weekend, wow, that's another beauty we got there. But if we think there's going to be a problem, we'll, Gianni can I say we will move— I don't think you can have this problem, but we're going to move the event to someplace where it's going to be appreciated and safe," Trump said.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino followed up Trump's comments, saying the following:

"Yeah I think safety and security is the number one priority for a successful World Cup, we can see today that people have trust in the United States when we see the tickets, ticket sales, we've sold record-breaking figures of tickets, almost 2 million already. This is because people, they know they will be coming here and they will experience a safe and secure World Cup. It's the responsibility of course of the government, of Secretary Noem, of everyone, obviously we will discuss, we are working together, we have a task force for this, and we must ensure that all fans coming from abroad are being here, they can experience a celebration of coming together of the sport, and this goes only with 100% safety," said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

Secretary Noem then reiterated the president's comments, saying:

"We are communicating with all these mayors about what their responsibilities are," said Secretary Kristi Noem. "They know the safety and security of these events are their number one responsibility, and we'll be there, the president's always there to keep Americans safe. But he also makes sure that people know their responsibilities and that they're prepared to host these events and do so in a safe manner."

The backstory:

This isn't Trump's first time saying he's considered the possibility of moving the World Cup games out of Seattle, as he made similar comments back in September.

Trump also announced a new "FIFA Pass" during Monday's press conference, aimed at easing visa access for fans traveling to North America for the tournament. The program is designed to streamline visa appointments for fans who have purchased tickets to the 2026 World Cup.

Related article

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

No prison time for ex-Alaska pilot who tried to cut engines on Everett-San Francisco flight

Trump threatens to pull World Cup games from Seattle over safety concerns

I-5 North WA traffic blocked by overturned semi-truck filled with juice

GameStop 'trade anything day' coming in December. Here's what you can trade in

Seattle Mariners reach agreement on five-year deal with first baseman Josh Naylor

Small business owners in Washington state forced to shut down after tax increases

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.