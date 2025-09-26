The Brief President Trump said some 2026 FIFA World Cup games in the U.S. could be moved if host cities are deemed unsafe. The president does not have direct authority to relocate matches, though he is known to have ties with FIFA leadership. Seattle organizers said they are working with FIFA, the White House and local law enforcement to ensure a safe and successful event.



President Donald Trump suggested that the 2026 FIFA World Cup games in the United States may be relocated if he thinks the cities they are scheduled to be in are not safe.

Eleven U.S. cities are preparing to host the World Cup next year, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 22: U.S. President Donald Trump listens to FIFA President Gianni Infantino during an announcement about the World Cup in the Oval Office at the White House on August 22, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump announced the FIFA World C (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) Expand

When a reporter in the Oval Office on Thursday asked about World Cup host cities – specifically Seattle and San Francisco – and whether games would be moved if the cities do not comply with the president's crime initiative, the president said, "If I think it's not safe, we're going to move it out of that city."

What they're saying:

"If any city we think is going to be even a little bit dangerous for the World Cup, or for the Olympics – you know, where they have Olympic overthrow, right – but for the World Cup in particular, because they're playing in so many cities, we won't allow it," said President Trump. "We'll move it around a little bit. But I hope that's not going to happen."

The other side:

On Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for Seattle FIFA World Cup 26 released the following statement:

"We are committed to ensuring a safe, welcoming, and memorable experience for fans, players, visitors, and residents alike."

"Since being selected by FIFA as a host city, we've worked closely with them, the White House Task Force for FIFA World Cup 26, community partners, and law enforcement, and are confident in our planning and coordination in advance of next summer's matches."

"Seattle looks forward to shining on the world stage and hosting an event that is not only spectacular, but safe for all," wrote Hana Tadesse, spokesperson for the Seattle FIFA World Cup 26.

It's unclear if moving the World Cup this close to the games is possible, as the president doesn't have the explicit authority to do so. However, it is known that the president is friends with the president of FIFA.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle, a direct quote from President Donald Trump and a spokesperson for the Seattle FIFA World Cup 26.

