Seattle Mariners reach agreement on five-year deal with first baseman Josh Naylor

article

The Brief The Seattle Mariners have reached an agreement with top free agent target, first baseman Josh Naylor, on a five-year deal, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle on Sunday night. The agreement was first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.com. The deal is pending a physical. No contract terms have yet been reported or confirmed.



The Seattle Mariners have reached an agreement with top free agent target, first baseman Josh Naylor, on a five-year deal, a source confirmed to FOX 13 Seattle on Sunday night.

The agreement was first reported by Jeff Passan of ESPN.com.

The Mariners' front office didn't try to hide their hopes of getting Naylor to stay in Seattle. Naylor had been a huge part of the team's postseason run after being acquired in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of the trade deadline in July.

"We didn't quite know what we would get in the big picture with Naylz," president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto said at a season-ending press availability last month. "We knew we were getting a hardcore player who was going to go out and drive and he played with a grit and a fire that we really wanted. Couldn't have been more impressed with everything he brings to the table. The leadership, just a quality human being. He's got the snarl on the field, but he's a wonderful guy, incredibly smart, high baseball IQ, good teammate, hits just about every box and couldn't have performed any better for us from start to finish."

Naylor, 28, hit .299 with 10 doubles and nine home runs, with 33 RBI and 19 stolen bases in 54 games played for Seattle to finish the regular season. In the playoffs, Naylor was even better. He hit .340 with two doubles and three home runs, with five RBI and two stolen bases in 12 games. His .967 OPS was second on the team to only Cal Raleigh.

"Josh just got, you know, two months plus the playoffs of what Seattle was like as a sports town," general manager JustinHollander said. "… He's a really good dude, and I really do think he liked it here a lot, not just downstairs, teammates, coaches, hopefully, Jerry and I, but I think, you know, the city, the environment, the region, the whole vibe of it all. I think it was a big positive for him.

"I think that you know the best thing that you can hope for when you acquire someone is they go play great you go deep in the playoffs. They love it and want to be here. And I think we checked all those boxes, so we'll try and figure it out."

Naylor was effusive in expressing his enjoyment of playing in Seattle as well. He frequently wore a customized Seattle Kraken jersey in the clubhouse, including during the celebrations of the team's win over the Detroit Tigers in the ALDS. He also wore a Kevin Durant Sonics jersey into T-Mobile Park ahead of Game 3 of the ALCS against the Toronto Blue Jays.

He even said how much he likes hitting at T-Mobile Park, which is a stadium that has confounded many other hitters in the past.

"Awesome fan base who loves baseball, loves to watch their hometown team win," Naylor said after Game 2 of the ALCS. "… I love playing there. It's been super awesome. I've gotten so many compliments from frineds who've watched me play or ex-teammates I've played with or even just opponents who I'm playing against like how awesome it is in Seattle and how cool the fan base is and how they're like ride-or-die and it's super awesome to be a part of."

The deal is pending a physical. No contract terms have been disclosed yet, but it's likely to be the most lucrative free agent signing Seattle has extended under Dipoto and Hollander.

Mariners acquire LHP Robinson Ortiz from Dodgers

In addition to the deal with Naylor, the Mariners acquired left-handed reliever Robinson Ortiz in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ortiz, 25, finished last season with Triple-A Oklahoma City after progressing from High-A and Double-A during the season. Ortiz made 15 appearances for Oklahoma City, throwing 16 ⅓ innings with a 2.76 ERA with nine walks and 14 strikeouts. Then in 15 appearances for Double-A Tulsa, Ortiz had a 1.69 ERA over 21 ⅓ innings pitched with nine walks and 30 strikeouts.

Ortiz has not reached the Major Leagues with Los Angeles.

To acquire Ortiz, Seattle dealt right-handed pitcher Tyler Gough to the Dodgers.

Gough, 22, did not play last year due to injury. A ninth-round pick by the Mariners in the 2022 MLB Draft, Gough appeared in 33 games for High-A Modesto in 2023 and 2024 combined, posting an 8-7 record with a 4.66 ERA with 62 walks and 123 strikeouts.

The Source: Information in this story came from FOX 13 Seattle reporting and ESPN.com.

MORE MARINERS NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Mariners' Cal Raleigh finishes 2nd in AL MVP voting

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh finishes runner-up to Aaron Judge for AL MVP

Seattle Mariners manager Dan Wilson finishes third in AL Manager of the Year voting

Cal Raleigh, Dan Wilson named as finalists for AL MVP, Manager of the Year

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh named MLB Player of the Year

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.