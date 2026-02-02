Seattle Sounders complete transfer of midfielder Obed Vargas to Atlético Madrid

article

The Brief The Sounders completed a transfer on Monday with Atlético Madrid to send midfielder Obed Vargas to the La Liga powerhouse. Vargas made 130 appearances across all competitions with eight goals and 16 assists, helping the Sounders win the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup and 2025 Leagues Cup. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the Sounders will receive further compensation from Atlético Madrid if Vargas is moved again in the future.



The Seattle Sounders completed a transfer on Monday with Atlético Madrid to send midfielder Obed Vargas to the La Liga powerhouse.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for Obed and a proud moment for Sounders FC. This move reflects his hard work and ambition, as well as the club’s coaching and development staff from the Academy up to the First Team," general manager Craig Waibel said in a statement. "From the time he joined the Academy in 2019, Obed has exhibited maturity, professionalism and commitment to his growth as a player. We’re excited to see him take this next step with Atlético Madrid."

Vargas, 20, signed with the Sounders' Academy in 2019 and made his debut in MLS in 2021 at just 15 years old. Vargas made 130 appearances across all competitions with eight goals and 16 assists, helping the Sounders win the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup and 2025 Leagues Cup.

In 2025, Vargas had six goals and seven assists across 41 appearances for Seattle in all competitions.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the Sounders will receive further compensation from Atlético Madrid if Vargas is moved again in the future.

Atlético Madrid got to see Vargas up close last summer in the FIFA Club World Cup. Atlético Madrid beat the Sounders 3-1 in the second match of group play.

