What is opened, closed in WA on Martin Luther King Jr. Day?

The Brief Many schools, libraries and government offices across western Washington will be closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Some attractions, museums, restaurants and retailers will remain open, while banks, courts, USPS and the Department of Licensing will be closed. National parks will not be free on MLK Day starting in 2026, following a federal policy change.



With businesses and agencies across western Washington closing in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. day, we break down where you will or will not be able to go if you have the holiday off.

One change residents will notice is the Trump administration's move in 2025 to remove Martin Luther King Jr. Day from the list of free days at national parks across the country.

Beginning in 2026, MLK Jr. Day and Juneteenth will no longer be free to the public. Instead, there has been a new free day designated on the president's birthday, June 14.

This year, the federal holiday falls on Monday, Jan. 19. The following are some of the common places open or closed:

Seattle

Closed

All branches of the Seattle Public Library system will be shut down. The same closure will be in effect for Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 16.

Seattle Public Schools, along with area school districts, will be closed. No school for students.

Washington State PTA is also closed.

Open

Woodland Park Zoo will remain open for families and residents across the area.

"We Have a Dream Weekend" at Imagine Children's Museum will offer a range of family-friendly activities.

The Northwest African American Museum will have events inspired by the civil rights leader in honor of the holiday.

Movie theaters like Seattle's Majestic Bay, SIFF Cinema Uptown, and various AMC and other large chain theaters will be open.

FILE - People visit the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial, Jan. 16, 2023, in Washington, DC. (DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images)

WA agencies

Closed

The Department of Licensing will not be open for business.

The King County district court, superior court, and superior court clerk's office will be closed.

Open

Solid waste facilities will be open.

Washington State Parks will be open and have free entrance without the need for Discovery passes.

FILE - Martin Luther King, Jr., close-up during a speech, circa the 1960s. ( Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Federal agencies

USPS closed.

Other federal offices closed.

Private companies

Closed

UPS will be closed.

The majority of banks will be closed, including giants like Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Chase. ATMs and online services typically remain in operation.

Open

FedEx will be open.

Costco will be open, along with other convenience and grocery stores such as Safeway, Walgreens, or CVS. However, pharmacy counters often have reduced hours.

Restaurant chains such as Applebee's, Starbucks, MdDonald's, Olive Garden and more will be open.

When was Martin Luther King Jr. Day designated?

Back on Nov. 2 1983, President Ronald Reagan declared the federal holiday.

"America is a more democratic nation, a more just nation, a more peaceful nation because Martin Luther King, Jr., became her preeminent nonviolent commander," the president said at the 1983 ceremony.

Ronald Reagan (Library of Congress)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Trump announces federal funding cuts for sanctuary cities and states, including WA

WSDOT estimates $40-50 million to repair Washington roads after historic flooding

Thurston County death investigation upgraded to homicide, suspect in custody

Gov. Ferguson calls for millionaires’ tax in State of the State address

Report reveals which Costco items can pay for the annual membership

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.