Seattle weather: Round two of heavy rain, wind hits Tuesday

River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:15 AM PST, Wahkiakum County
32
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:10 PM PST, Thurston County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:26 AM PST until FRI 7:19 AM PST, Thurston County, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:18 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:54 AM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:03 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:53 PM PST, Snohomish County
River Flood Warning
until THU 10:25 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:09 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:19 AM PST, Pierce County, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:48 PM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 2:42 AM PST, Pierce County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:45 AM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:32 PM PST, Lewis County
River Flood Warning
from WED 3:54 AM PST until WED 8:20 PM PST, Lewis County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:33 AM PST until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
from TUE 9:55 AM PST until FRI 4:00 AM PST, Kittitas County
Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Kittitas County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 6:27 AM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, King County, Grays Harbor County, Kittitas County, Benton County, Kittitas County, Yakima County, Lewis County, Yakima County, Yakima County, King County, Pierce County, Mason County, Thurston County, Grays Harbor County, Thurston County, Snohomish County, King County, Skagit County, Skagit County
River Flood Warning
until THU 8:46 PM PST, King County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:40 AM PST, Grays Harbor County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 11:45 PM PST, Cowlitz County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:41 PM PST, Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
until TUE 10:00 PM PST, Wahkiakum County, Cowlitz County, Pacific County
Flood Watch
until FRI 4:00 PM PST, Island County, Skagit County, Grays Harbor County, Jefferson County, Snohomish County, San Juan County, Thurston County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Pierce County, Mason County, Whatcom County, Clallam County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 7:42 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Clark County, Skamania County, Cowlitz County
Flood Advisory
from TUE 9:29 AM PST until TUE 6:00 PM PST, Clark County
Flood Watch
until FRI 7:00 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Watch
from WED 9:13 PM PST until SAT 3:26 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Watch
from THU 12:32 AM PST until FRI 12:44 AM PST, Chelan County
River Flood Watch
from WED 4:06 PM PST until FRI 3:21 PM PST, Chelan County

Seattle weather: Round two of heavy rain, wind hits Tuesday

By
Published  December 9, 2025 3:03pm PST
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle
Seattle weather: Heavy rain returns Tuesday

Seattle weather: Heavy rain returns Tuesday

Heavy rain returns Tuesday afternoon/evening, which will increase the potential for river flooding for the end of the week.

The Brief

    • Heavy rain and strong winds will return Tuesday evening, with ten western Washington rivers expected to reach major flood stage this week.
    • A Wind Advisory is in effect from Tuesday night to Wednesday night, with gusts up to 45 mph; heavy rain will continue through Wednesday, with 2 to 3 inches possible in the Puget Sound lowlands.
    • Rivers will crest a second time on Thursday, with lighter rain and showers continuing through the weekend, while snow levels remain above the passes.

SEATTLE - The second round of a one-two punch hits Tuesday evening, as heavy rain and strong winds return to the area.

Ten western Washington rivers are expected to reach major flood stage this week. 

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Here is a timeline of what to expect:

Timeline:

Tuesday: A break from the rain

We will see a break from the rain during the daylight hours as the steady rain dips south into Oregon. The next round of heavy persistent rain will arrive after sunset Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

A wind advisory is in effect from Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. to Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. Up to 40 to 45 mph gusts are expected.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday night, Wednesday: Round two of heavy rain and wind

By the numbers:

Heavy rain will continue to fall on Wednesday during the daylight hours, and it will finally weaken Wednesday night. Two to three inches is possible in the Puget Sound lowlands, but some areas in the rain shadow of the Olympics will see much less.

Models are suggesting that parts of Snohomish County and north King County could be in that rain shadow zone. There will still be a lot of rain in the Cascades, with five to eight inches possible.

Some rivers will rise into major flood stage Wednesday night.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday: Rivers crest a second time

Several western Washington rivers will crest a second time to major flood stage on Thursday. While rain will lighten up considerably, showers will still be falling across western Washington. Snow levels will soar to around 7,000 feet, well above the passes and most of the ski resorts.

Friday and the weekend

What's next:

Temperatures will stay mild, and snow levels will remain above the passes. Light showers will continue through the weekend.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.

