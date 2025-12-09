Seattle weather: Round two of heavy rain, wind hits Tuesday

The Brief Heavy rain and strong winds will return Tuesday evening, with ten western Washington rivers expected to reach major flood stage this week. A Wind Advisory is in effect from Tuesday night to Wednesday night, with gusts up to 45 mph; heavy rain will continue through Wednesday, with 2 to 3 inches possible in the Puget Sound lowlands. Rivers will crest a second time on Thursday, with lighter rain and showers continuing through the weekend, while snow levels remain above the passes.



The second round of a one-two punch hits Tuesday evening, as heavy rain and strong winds return to the area.

Ten western Washington rivers are expected to reach major flood stage this week.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Here is a timeline of what to expect:

Timeline:

Tuesday: A break from the rain

We will see a break from the rain during the daylight hours as the steady rain dips south into Oregon. The next round of heavy persistent rain will arrive after sunset Tuesday and continue through Wednesday.

A wind advisory is in effect from Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. to Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. Up to 40 to 45 mph gusts are expected.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Tuesday night, Wednesday: Round two of heavy rain and wind

By the numbers:

Heavy rain will continue to fall on Wednesday during the daylight hours, and it will finally weaken Wednesday night. Two to three inches is possible in the Puget Sound lowlands, but some areas in the rain shadow of the Olympics will see much less.

Models are suggesting that parts of Snohomish County and north King County could be in that rain shadow zone. There will still be a lot of rain in the Cascades, with five to eight inches possible.

Some rivers will rise into major flood stage Wednesday night.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday: Rivers crest a second time

Several western Washington rivers will crest a second time to major flood stage on Thursday. While rain will lighten up considerably, showers will still be falling across western Washington. Snow levels will soar to around 7,000 feet, well above the passes and most of the ski resorts.

Friday and the weekend

What's next:

Temperatures will stay mild, and snow levels will remain above the passes. Light showers will continue through the weekend.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

