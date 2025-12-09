Expand / Collapse search
Deadly crash investigation on US Highway 2 in Monroe, WA

By
Published  December 9, 2025 10:23am PST
Monroe
FOX 13 Seattle

The Brief

    • Monroe police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday morning on Highway 2 at Kelsey Street, forcing the closure of westbound lanes and a detour onto Blueberry Lane Southeast. 
    • The cause of the collision remains unknown, and officials warned that the closure would last several hours while the investigation continues.

MONROE, Wash. - Monroe police are investigating a crash on Highway 2 that left at least one person dead on Tuesday morning. 

What we know:

Before 7 a.m., officers closed off the westbound lanes of Highway 2 at Kelsey Street because of a crash. Traffic was detoured to Blueberry Lane Southeast. 

Police warned drivers about delays as the closure was expected to last several hours. 

It's not known what led up to the crash and the ivnestigation remains ongoing. 

The Source: Information in this story came from the Monroe Police Department. 

MonroeNews