Man killed inside Lynnwood condo, suspect at large: Deputies

The search is on for a suspect after a man was found dead inside his condo in Lynnwood on Tuesday.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the homicide happened inside the Brio Condominiums near the corner of 35th Ave. W and 153rd St. SW.

Photo: FOX 13's Taylor Winkel

Authorities say a neighbor called 911 at around midnight to report that something had happened.

Officers said they found the man’s body when they arrived at the scene. They wouldn’t specify what kind of weapon was used to carry out the killing.

Investigators believe this was a targeted incident.

Anyone with information or possibly surveillance video in the area is asked to reach out to the SCSO.

This is a developing story as the investigation remains ongoing.