You can get into National Parks for free on these days this year
The National Parks Service has announced its free entry days for 2024.
For six days of the year, guests can visit dozens of national parks for no charge.
Those days are:
- January 15: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
- April 20: First day of National Park Week
- June 19: Juneteenth National Independence Day
- August 4: Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
- September 28: National Public Lands Day
- November 11: Veterans Day
In Washington, Mount Rainier National Park and Olympic National Park require entrance fees, which is typically around $30 for an average vehicle.
The annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks that normally charge an entrance fee. There are also free or discounted passes available for senior citizens, current members of the military, families of fourth-grade students, and disabled citizens.
Learn more about the various passes here.
Make sure to check each park's conditions and closures before you make a trip there.
READ FURTHER: Mount Rainier introducing timed entry reservations starting in 2024
Mount Rainier National Park is introducing a pilot program for timed entries starting at the end of May.