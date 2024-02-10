Woman stabbed in Point Defiance Park, no suspect in custody
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a stabbing in Point Defiance Park that left one woman injured Saturday afternoon.
Just before 1 p.m., officers were alerted of a woman who was walking on the marked trails of 5-Mile Drive and stabbed by an unknown man.
The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.
The suspect ran from the scene and has not yet been apprehended.
Fox 13 Seattle has a reporter on scene to gather more information.
This is a developing story.