Woman stabbed in Point Defiance Park, no suspect in custody

Tacoma Police are investigating a stabbing in Point Defiance Park that left one woman injured Saturday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., officers were alerted of a woman who was walking on the marked trails of 5-Mile Drive and stabbed by an unknown man.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in stable condition.

The suspect ran from the scene and has not yet been apprehended.

Fox 13 Seattle has a reporter on scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story.