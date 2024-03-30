Expand / Collapse search

Driver who caused head-on crash was 'too high to evaluate,' deputies say

By Will Wixey
Published  March 30, 2024 2:44pm PDT
TENINO, Wash. - Thurston County deputies arrested a driver for vehicular assault after a serious head-on crash Saturday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., deputies responded to a crash on Old Highway 99 SE near Sunset Heights Lane SE.

Deputies say the driver who caused the crash crossed over the centerline and collided with another vehicle.

The passenger of the other vehicle had to be cut out and taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A Drug Recognition Expert examined the causing driver and found them to be too high to evaluate.

After drawing the driver's blood, they were booked into jail for vehicular assault.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office thanked Tenino Police, Washington State Patrol, Olympia Fire and Thurston County Fire for their assistance in the investigation.

