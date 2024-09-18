Families rally against Seattle school closures amid $104M budget crisis

Parents and students rallied outside Seattle Public Schools (SPS) headquarters, demanding an alternative to school closures as the district faces a $104 million budget shortfall.

Protesters are calling for a "Plan C" — no closures at all.

This demonstration follows the release of SPS's potential school closure list a week ago, sparking concern among families across the city. Alex Wakeman Rouse is a parent leading the charge with the group "All Together for Seattle Schools."

"No option A, no option B," said Rouse. "Option C — no closures, no cuts for our kids."

Parents held their children's hands, the duos armed with handmade signs and passionate speeches to keep 21 schools open.

Since the pandemic, the shift in enrollment has become an undeniable issue. According to education news outlet The 74, 1.2 million students nationwide have switched to private or home-schooling programs.

For many parents, like Shana Chasteen and Rebekah Bins, whose children attend Graham Hill Elementary, the news was devastating.

"It's really been a whirlwind," said Chasteen. Bins added, "I am heartbroken. I am devastated."

SPS broke the news via email, leaving parents scrambling to understand the future of their schools.

"The district isn't talking about closing buildings," said Bins. "What they're really doing is destroying communities."

The potential long-term consequences of school closures are well-documented. Research from Education Week shows that students who experience school closures during their K-12 years face lower test scores, poorer attendance, and behavior problems in the short term. Over time, they are less likely to complete college, secure employment, and tend to earn less than their peers.

"They need to go back to the drawing board and design something that's student-centered and honest," said Rouse.

Many families are even rethinking public education, with some like Jordan William, a Lafayette Elementary parent, considering private school as an alternative.

Several of the schools targeted for closure offer special programs that serve their communities in vital ways. Economists note that even a 5% improvement in school test scores can raise home sale prices by 2.5%, making school closures a potential blow not only to education, but to local economies, as well.

While SPS has outlined a timeline for addressing the budget deficit, parents remain skeptical.

"There hasn't been a concrete plan that has been shared. It really is just ‘trust us,’" said fellow Graham Hill parent Kholysoh Cashatt. "They haven't done much to earn that trust."

As the SPS board meeting approaches, more than 100 parents have signed up to speak, a record number. Many are expected to voice their concerns and frustrations about the proposed closures.

