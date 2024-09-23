Renton police warn WA residents of email scam

Renton police are noticing more email scams. They are warning residents of what to do when the scams come their way.

Renton Police Department scam alert

The scammers work by extorting money, usually $2,000 in recent cases. Police say they are threatening to publish compromising photos of you.

"The frightening thing is that the email contains personally identifiable information about the victim, such as address, phone number," the department said in a post to X (formerly Twitter).

If you see these types of messages or threats, law enforcement agencies urge you to reach out to them instead of engaging with the scammers.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX SEATTLE

Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena to refund concertgoers, pay nearly $478K in penalties

Murder-suicide suspected cause for I-5 North shut down in Everett, WA

Argument over motorcycle leads to deadly shooting in Graham, WA

Complaint alleges unethical, unprofessional conduct from Marysville superintendent

Tickets still available for Green Day Seattle concert

Seattle family members mourn couple who drowned while snorkeling in Maui

Tacoma duo accused of murder in fake paid-for-sex scheme with stripper

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.