Washington State Ferries increase ticket prices starting October 1

The price has increased for a ticket on one of Washington's state ferries.

A proposal to increase tickets by 4.25% went into effect on Tuesday, October 1. The increase is part of a two-year legislative plan.

October 1 also marks the first day without a peak season surcharge until May 1, 2025.

Washington State Ferry

Fare increases apply to both walk-on passengers and those with vehicles. The same 4.25% increase was enacted last year. See how the prices increase per route and fare type.

The plan requires $419 million to be generated from fares between July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2025, according to the transportation budget passed in the legislature last year.

Passenger fares fund 57% of WSF's operational costs, the remaining 43% is funded with statewide tax revenues, according to the Washington State Transportation Commission.

Capital investment projects like the delayed hybrid conversion of ferries are 100% funded by statewide tax revenues.

