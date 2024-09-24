WA ferry's diesel-to-hybrid transformation delayed by engineering woes

article

The Washington State Ferries' ambitious plan to electrify its fleet has encountered a setback.

The conversion of the Wenatchee ferry from diesel to hybrid power has been delayed, with the vessel now not expected to return to service until the summer of 2025.

Steve Nevey, Assistant Secretary of Washington State Ferries, attributed the delay to engineering challenges. He says there have been issues removing a couple of the diesel engines to make way for battery packs.

The delay is expected to come with additional costs as well. The contracted shipyard has been tasked with removing several diesel engines and replacing them with battery banks, part of a multi-million dollar initiative to transition the state’s ferries to cleaner energy.

Nevey emphasized that the technology itself is not the issue. The challenges, he said, are more about adapting the hybrid system to the older ferry designs, which require significant retrofitting.

The Wenatchee was first launched onto Puget Sound in 1998. The Wenatchee is one of three vessels selected for hybrid conversion, along with the Tacoma and Puyallup. Despite the challenges faced with the Wenatchee, Nevey expressed confidence in the overall process.

"The first time is always a challenge, but you learn the lessons and move forward," said Nevey.

