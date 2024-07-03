Seattle Kraken releases schedule for 2024-25 season

article

Seattle Kraken released its schedule for the 2024-25 season Tuesday morning.

For the first time in franchise history, the Kraken will begin their season at home on Oct. 8 against the St. Louis Blues, inaugurating new head coach Dan Bylsma and debuting offseason acquisitions Brandon Montour and Chandler Stephenson. The nationally televised game was given an unusual start time of 1:30 pm, making it the first game of the NHL season to be played in the U.S.

This will be Brandon Montour's first time playing against his former team as a member of the Kraken. The defenseman signed a seven-year, $49.98 million contract on the first day of free agency.

Notable schedule stretches include six home matchups between Nov. 8 and Nov. 20, two five-game-long road trips and a two-week break in February for the Four Nations Face-Off.

On Jan. 4, Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers travel to Climate Pledge Arena. The Oilers are coming off a Stanley Cup finals run where they almost pulled off a miraculous 3-0 comeback, until losing in seven games. This game allows fans to see Connor McDavid, who was awarded the Conn Smythe in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In the final game of 2024, the Kraken will host the NHL's newest franchise, Utah Hockey Club, on Dec 30, as they visit Climate Pledge Arena for the first time.

Community-themed nights have yet to be announced, but will likely be released once single-game tickets go on sale after Labor Day.

Find the full schedule here.

