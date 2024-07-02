Suspect fires at troopers on I-5 in Pierce County, leads them on chase to Spanaway

Troopers say a suspect began firing at them on I-5 leading to a police chase across Pierce County, Washington.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, all officers and deputies are safe following the situation.

Sgt. Darren Moss said that the incident concluded at the intersection of 6th Avenue and 205th Street in Spanaway.

Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers reported that a suspect began firing shots at them on I-5 at State Route 512. The encounter then prompted a pursuit that ended in Spanaway with further gunfire from the suspect.

Emergency services, including the fire department, quickly arrived at the scene. Sgt. Moss said he did not yet have any information regarding the condition of the suspect involved in the shooting.

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) has reported significant traffic backups and delays as a result of police activity. This disturbance began around 11:02 a.m. and has led to the closing of two right lanes on SR 512 westbound near Steele Street S, where the pursuit began.

Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes and expect delays in the vicinity.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.