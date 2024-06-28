Lakewood Police search for man who stole mini semi-truck

Police in Lakewood are searching for a man who stole a miniature semi-truck on Thursday.

In a light-hearted post on social media, the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) asked for the public's help in finding the missing NAPA Auto Parts mini semi.

Photo: Lakewood Police Department

Authorities say the mini semi was stolen from NAPA Auto Parts near the corner of 100th St. SW and 40th Ave. SW at around 11:00 a.m.

The LPD says it will also offer "bonus points" for anyone who can identify the suspect, who is presumed to be driving without a CDL (Commercial Driver's License) endorsement.

Photo: Lakewood Police Department

It appears someone captured a photo of the suspect as they were driving the mini semi near the intersection of 116th St. and Spanaway Loop.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the mini semi-truck, or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Lakewood Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.