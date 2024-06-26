Crews knock down apartment fire in Lakewood

Crews are working to extinguish a fire that engulfed an apartment in Lakewood Wednesday morning.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue (WPFR) sent out the first alert at 6:33 a.m. indicating its crews were at the scene of an apartment fire near the corner of 110th St. SW and Caraway Dr. SW. This area is just west of Abundant Life Church, and just south of Hidden Lake.

Photo: West Pierce Fire and Rescue

WPFR says 27 apartments were affected by the fire, and 12 of them are considered unlivable. Nearly 40 people and seven animals were evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.