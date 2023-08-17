Expand / Collapse search

What went right: How first responders quickly tackled a Lakewood brushfire that foreced evacuations

Looking at what went right in Lakewood brush fire battle

New video shows law enforcement going door to door to get people out. Crews also attacked the fire quickly and from the air-- which not only saved homes, but saved lives.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. - Dry, hot conditions made it easy for a brush fire to take off in Lakewood on Wednesday, forcing evacuations of several neighborhoods. Crews were able to get the upper hand, saving homes and lives in the process. 

Police went door-to-door to evacuate residents as the fire tore through Fort Steilacoom Park while firefighters attacked the flames from both the ground and the air. 

"That was the first time in my career I’ve called for a helicopter, but it was instrumental for us," said Scott Kelly, the West Pierce Fire & Rescue assistant chief. 

The Washington Department of Natural Resources just expanded its fleet a year ago, buying the helicopter in from Olympia.

Kelly said his crew recognized the size and threat right away and began calling for help. 

"So they’re cutting lines and turning over the soil to make sure that fire is completely out, especially in those areas that border those neighborhoods – that’s our first priority," Kelly said.

On the mind of many firefighters was one that occurred in Lakewood earlier this month, where two people were killed when a brush fire raged through a mobile home park. Multiple homes were completely destroyed. 