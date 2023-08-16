Crews battle 3-alarm brush fire in Lakewood, evacuations in place

Crews are battling a three-alarm brush fire that flared up in Lakewood Wednesday afternoon, and police are encouraging the public to evacuate.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue (WPFR) first announced they were fighting a two-alarm fire at Fort Steilacoom Park at around 1:39 p.m. 18 minutes later, crews upgraded the fire to three-alarms.

West Pierce Fire and Rescue

The Lakewood Police Department (LPD) is now encouraging people who live in the following areas to evacuate:

100th St. Court: Those who live between Farwest and Fort Steilacoom Park are asked to evacuate

100th Ave.: Those who are north of 101st St., also known as Lake Louise Dr., are asked to evacuate

100th St.: Those who are off 100th Ave., evacuate

98th St. SW: Those who live on 98th St. east of Farwest Dr. are asked to evacuate

100th Ave. SW: Those living between 98th St. and 99th St., evacuate

99th St.: Anyone who lives between east of Farwest Dr. and Fort Steilacoom Park is asked to evacuate

Further information is limited at this time, check back for breaking news updates.

This is a developing story.