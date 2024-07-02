Deputies investigate serious head-on crash in Thurston Co., 1 patient airlifted

Deputies are investigating a crash in Rochester that required one victim to be airlifted to a nearby hospital early Tuesday morning.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Department (TCSD) sent out an alert at around 12:21 a.m. saying deputies were investigating a serious two-car crash in the 8700 block of Prather Rd. SW at Lee St. SW.

Deputies at the scene of a serious crash investigation in Rochester. (Photo: Thurston County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies say the two vehicles crashed into each other head-on. Authorities say one of the passengers had to be airlifted to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

The TCSD said Prather Rd. SW would be closed for several hours as deputies investigated.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area and seek alternative routes.

Further information about what led up to the crash, or if anyone was seriously injured, is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.