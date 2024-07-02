Police investigate deadly crash in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood

Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Seattle’s Fremont neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

At around 12:28 a.m., the Seattle Police Department sent out an alert saying officers were investigating a crash near the corner of Aurora Ave. N and N 43rd St. This area is about eight blocks south of Woodland Park Zoo.

According to the SPD, at least one person was killed in the crash.

It is unknown how many vehicles were involved. Information about what led up to this crash is limited at this time.

The SPD asked the community to be safe and avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.