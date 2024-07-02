Airbnb continues 'anti-party crackdown' for Fourth of July in WA

Airbnb announced its plan Tuesday to reduce the risk of "disruptive and unauthorized parties," which will go into effect in Washington as the Fourth of July weekend approaches.

In 2023, Airbnb implemented a similar initiative over the July 4 weekend and saw a decrease in reports of disruptive and unauthorized parties.

With the crackdown, certain 1-night and 2-night reservations will be blocked over the holiday weekend for the entire home listings.

This will also go into effect throughout the United States.

According to the home-share company, about 1,300 people were deterred from booking entire home listings over the Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekend because of it specifically in Washington state.

As part of the effort, the company said it has reached out to law enforcement in a number of cities across the state to share more on the crackdown.

