Man in critical condition after shooting at Tacoma gas station

A man is in critical condition following a shooting that took place early Monday morning at a Tacoma business.

According to the Tacoma Police Department, multiple calls concerning a possible shooting were received around 7:30 a.m. near a gas station at Center St. and S. Tyler St.

First responders immediately began life-saving measures until the Tacoma Fire Department (TFD) arrived. The victim, an adult man, was then transported to a local area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The individual believed to be the shooter stayed at the scene and was being interviewed by detectives.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The Tacoma Police Department is continuing its investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

