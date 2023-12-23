Savings on the slopes: Spend less at local ski areas using these cheat codes

A record setting 64.7 million skiers and riders across the U.S. hit the slopes last winter. The National Ski Areas Association says after the pandemic more people than ever are pushing to get outdoors. However, that boost in interest comes at a cost.

Many resorts admit to raising rates as a means of cutting down on mobs at the mountains. No matter where you go, affordability and access are major issues.

FOX 13’s Lauren Donovan wanted to see where you can get the most bang for your buck. She analyzed six different local ski areas: Mt. Baker, Stevens Pass, Mission Ridge, Crystal Mountain, The Summit at Snoqualmie, and White Pass.

Looking to take a family of four?

Estimated cost ranked 1-6 from most expensive to least:

Crystal Mountain: $454 Stevens Pass: $442 Mission Ridge: $437 The Summit at Snoqualmie: $330 Mt. Baker: $277 White Pass: $252

*Using prices provided on the same Saturday in February 2024, we calculated averages for single day lift tickets at six different resorts.

Is it more expensive to ski this season (2023-24) than last season (2022-23)?

Single day lift tickets for adults have gone up across the board, with one exception.

Price changes ranked 1-6 from high to low.

Stevens Pass (+ $16) White Pass (+ $5) Mission Ridge (+ $5) Mt. Baker (+ $4) The Summit at Snoqualmie (+ $2) Crystal (- $32)

*Calculated using information provided by six different ski areas and the internet archive.

Looking to visit a specific resort? Here's the lowdown on each.

Stevens Pass

Skip out on the first chair and cut the price in half. The ticketing office releases two less-expensive batches of tickets each day. The first is at 1 p.m. (half-day) and the second at 3 p.m. (night). You could save roughly $45 by choosing the 3 p.m. option. Mid-December to mid-March they’re open until 10 p.m. Wednesday – Sunday.

Kehrs Chair was just upgraded. What was once a two-seater is now a four-pack.

They’re taking drastic measures to cut down on the crowds.Lift tickets sales are now limited on weekends, holidays, and powder days.

Instead of circling for parking, now there’s drop off areas."So, if folks come up with a car full of people, and we may not have parking available, there’s still an opportunity to drop folks off, maybe get lunch at a nearby restaurant, come back, ski in the afternoon," said Stevens Pass General Manager, Ellen Galbraith.

The cost of a single day adult lift ticket increased this season by $16. Management says if you want to save, you’ve got to commit to it this winter."Season passes at Stevens have never been less expensive than they are right now," said Galbraith.

Mt. Baker Ski Area

Monday – Sunday "the price is the price". The cost of a lift ticket never varies.

If you’re looking for a deal, you’ve got to be loyal. Only returning passholders get a break."Unlike other areas in the northwest, we actually restrict the total number of season passes that we sell, and that number has stayed consistent for the last 3–4 years," said Mt. Baker Ski Area General Manager Mike Trowbridge.

The cost of a single day lift ticket went up $4 from last season.

The best day to avoid crowds is Tuesday. Traditionally, it’s the slowest business day there.

Hitting the bunny slope?The "Best for Beginners" package costs $110. With it, you get 2 hours in a group lesson, rental equipment (helmet and either skis, boots and poles or snowboard and boots) plus a chair lift ticket.

What’s new? Three chairlifts were converted to electric drives.Specifically, 4,5 and 6. These lifts used to rely on diesel motors. Now they’re running on a temporary generator. This is a big deal for Baker because they’re totally off the grid. They generate all their own power on site.

Mission Ridge

On a single day, there are 11 different types of tickets available for purchase.This means there are more ways to save based on the time of day you go or the age group you fall under. Kids pay less and so do seniors and young adults.

Children that fall under the "tot" category (ages 0 – 7) can ski for as low as $7. That’s about the same price as a latte nowadays.

More night skiing days are offered. You can now go from Wednesday through Saturday."We have the second-longest vertical night ski option in the entire country," said Tony Hickok of Mission Ridge management. "Maybe in the entire world."

Save $20 during peak weekends by parking at an off-site location.They’ll shuttle you up to the base area. More information here.

Crystal Mountain

Big savings for servicemembers. We’re talking between 25 – 50% off. Military, first responders, nurses and teachers are eligible at any time to receive a 25% discount. There’s also five military appreciation days when tickets are 50% off.

New RIFD system makes paper tickets a thing of the past.Gone are the days of someone scanning your ticket or pass by hand. The newly installed Radio Frequency Identification system allows you to put a card in your pocket and electronic scanners will usher you onto the lift.

To cut down congestion at the lodge, they’ve constructed a new mid-way yurt.

No more waiting at the window. Several ticketing kiosks are now up and running in the base area."Lines are the taboo to a ski area," said President of Crystal Mountain, Matthew Darbous. "So, anything we can do to cut down on those pain points we’re going to try to do."

Seven shuttles were added to the rotation this year to prevent park outs in the past winter.

As compared to last season, the average price of a single day adult lift ticket decreased by $32.

White Pass

After analyzing six different resorts, White Pass was the most affordable option for a family of four to ski this winter.

They’ve increased the cost of a single day lift ticket by $5 dollars.

Don’t need to go to the top of the mountain? You can cut the cost of your ticket in half.Lower Area Tickets priced at $35 give you access to the carpets and a chair.

Monday – Sunday the lift ticket cost will never change.

Kids 8 and under, and Seniors 73 and over ski free.

Summit at Snoqualmie