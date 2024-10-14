Person rescued from edge of 80-foot cliff in Snohomish County, WA

Crews rescued someone who fell down an embankment and became trapped near the edge of an 80-foot cliff in Snohomish County Sunday afternoon.

According to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR), crews responded to an area near the boat launch on Ben Howard Road at around 12:55 p.m. Rescue teams were informed that the victim had fallen and tumbled 100 feet down an embankment. They had come to a rest at the edge of an 80-foot sheer cliff, which dropped down to a riverbank.

Photo: Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue

SRFR says Engine 31 and Battalion 31arrived and immediately staged a rope rescue, using Engine 31 as the anchor point.

Additional assistance was called in, which brought three technical rope rescue technicians to the scene.

Photo: Snohomish Regional Search and Rescue

Within 10 minutes, rescue crews were able to contact the victim and safely hoist them up the steep embankment. They were treated at the scene with no serious injuries reported.

SRFR says this operation would not have been successful without the countywide technical rescue training sessions.

Photo: Snohomish Regional Search and Rescue

SRFR would like to extend its thanks to Snohomish County Fire District 4 for their assistance in the rescue operation.

