A driver veered off Highway 99 in the early morning hours of October 12.

Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, an SUV driver suspected of being under the influence crashed into a building at 127th Street and Highway 99 in Everett.

Everett WA suspected DUI crash site

First responders had to evacuate two people who were trapped in the building. The Chevy Trailblazer went right through the entrance.

Firefighters in Snohomish County say there were no injuries.

After the scene was cleared, Technical Rescue Technicians worked on shoring up the structure of the business to prevent collapse.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

2 dead in downtown Seattle crash

Bellevue burglary spree sparks fear after chilling bedroom footage

Boeing withdraws contract offer after talks with striking workers break down

Hurricane Milton: Flooded apartments in Clearwater, FL

Here's how much it will cost to go skiing, snowboarding in WA this year

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.