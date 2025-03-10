Seattle Kraken call up prospect Jani Nyman from Coachella Valley

article

The Brief The Seattle Kraken are calling up Finnish forward and 2022 second-round draft pick Jani Nyman. Nyman is tied for third in the AHL this season with 26 goals in 55 games in his first full season in North America. Nyman would become the third member of Seattle's 2022 draft class to make their NHL debut.



The Seattle Kraken are calling up 2022 second-round draft pick Jani Nyman from AHL Coachella Valley ahead of Wednesday night's game against the Montreal Canadiens.

Nyman, 20, is in his first full season in North America after coming over to the Firebirds from Finland. The Valkeakoski native is having a terrific season with the Firebirds as he was named to the AHL All-Star Game in February. Nyman's 26 goals this season are tied for third-most in the entire AHL behind Alex Steeves (Toronto - 31) and Matěj Blümel (Texas - 27). He also has 15 assists for 41 points overall.

"That's really good for a young kid," general manager Ron Francis said on Friday. "So, you know, that's exciting. At some point here, we'll give him a look before the end of the season."

Nyman is likely Seattle's closest prospect to breaking into a full-time role in the NHL. At 6-foot-4, 217 pounds, Nyman can bring size to a forward group that is still a bit on the lighter side outside of fellow Finn Kaapo Kakko.

Nyman would be the third member of Seattle's 2022 draft class to make their debut in the NHL. Shane Wright (1st round - No. 4 overall) has appeared in 78 career games over the last three seasons, and goaltender Nikke Kokko (2nd round - No. 58 overall) made a relief appearance in place of Joey Daccord for half a game late last month.

The Kraken can only make four roster recalls after the NHL trade deadline. Nyman becomes the third recall along with forward John Hayden and defenseman Cale Fleury.

The Source: Announcement by the Seattle Kraken.

