Brandon Montour scores fastest OT winner in NHL history in Seattle Kraken 5-4 win over Canadiens

The Brief Brandon Montour's game-winning goal four seconds into overtime is the fastest OT goal in NHL history and tied for fastest goal in any period ever. Montour's two goals give him five this season against the Canadiens. His 15 goals for the season set a Kraken record for most goals in a single season by a defenseman. Jani Nyman scored on the power play in his NHL debut.



Kraken defenseman Brandon Montour's game-winning goal four seconds into overtime tied the NHL record for fastest goal in history as Seattle rallied from a 4-2 third period deficit in the third period for a 5-4 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

The goal was the fastest ever scored in overtime and the fourth goal ever scored just four seconds into any period.

Montour, Chandler Stephenson and Jordan Eberle came up with the play on the ice to start overtime. When they saw Montreal match them straight up at center ice with Lane Hutson, Christian Dvorak and Nick Suzuki, they decided to go for the quick strike. Stephenson's face-off win went forward as Montour jumped by Hutson for an immediate breakaway as his shot beat Montreal goaltender Jakub Dobeš for the game-winning goal.

Claude Provost of the Canadiens (Nov. 9, 1957 vs Boston), Denis Savard of the Chicago Blackhawks (Jan. 12, 1986 vs. Hartford), and James van Riemsdyk of the Toronto Maple Leafs (March 28, 2014 vs. Philadelphia) are the other three goals four seconds into a period.

Provost and van Riemsdyk scored their goals in the second period, with Savard's goal coming in the third period. Six different players were previously tied for the fastest overtime goal at six seconds: Mats Sundin, Alex Ovechkin, David Legwand, Andreas Athanasiou, William Nylander and Adrian Kempe.

The overtime winner capped a third period rally as the Kraken overcame a 4-2 deficit in the final 10 minutes. Jani Nyman scored his first career goal in the NHL on the power play in his NHL debut to cut the Montreal lead to one.

Then, with Arber Xhekaj in the box for the third time in the game, Seattle pulled goaltender Joey Daccord to go 6-on-4 looking for the tying goal with over two minutes left to play. Matty Beniers deflected a Vince Dunn shot from the point by Dobeš with 2:12 remaining to tie the game at 4-4.

Montour's overtime winner is also his 15th goal of the season, which sets a new Kraken record for most goals in a year by a Seattle defenseman. Vince Dunn previously held the record with 14 goals in the 2022-23 season. It was also Montour's fifth goal of the season against Montreal, as he had a hat trick against the Canadiens in the prior meeting between the two teams in October.

Montour 14th goal of the year gave Seattle the early 1-0 lead. Jordan Eberle made a nice play by jumping and knocking the puck down off the glass to keep play in the offensive zone. He quickly found an open Montour, whose quick shot beat the blocker of Dobeš to put the Kraken on top.

A similar setup from Eberle led to Eeli Tolvanen's 19th goal of the year. Eberle directed a puck sailing around the boards off the wall to Tolvanen in the right circle and his shot also beat Dobeš' blocker for a 2-0 Kraken lead.

The goal set a new career-high for Tolvanen, who had 18 combined goals in 2022-23 split between his time with the Kraken (16) and Nashville Predators (2).

Montreal then scored four unanswered goals to take control of the contest.

Patrik Laine hammered home his 12th power play goal of the season with Montour in the box for tripping. A missed defensive coverage during 4-on-4 play then allowed Alex Newhook to get cleanly to the back post for a tap-in finish by Joey Daccord off a Laine pass to even the game at 2-2.

Juraj Slafkovský followed with the go-ahead tally by outflanking Ryker Evans to the left of the net and snapped a shot by Daccord, who was a touch out of position.

Eberle had a great look on an open net looking to tie only for it to clang off the right post and stay out. Slafkovský then scored his second of the night, tipping a Jayden Struble shot out of the air by Daccord for a 4-2 lead. Officials checked the goal to see if Slafkovský played the puck with a high-stick, and it did look to be above the crossbar on replay. However, the goal stood after review.

Eberle picked up his third assist of the night, assisting on Nyman's first goal. Eberle's pass from behind the goal line found Nyman driving to the net for a hard one-time finish that found the back of the net.

Nyman didn't look out of place in his Kraken debut. The 6-foot-4 2022 second-round product from Finland played nearly 14 minutes in his first ever NHL game, playing alongside André Burakovsky and center Jared McCann.

