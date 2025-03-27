Seattle Kraken score five goals in second period in 6-1 win over Oilers

Jaden Schwartz scored twice, linemates Jani Nyman and Matty Beniers scored 16 seconds apart and Joey Daccord made 36 saves to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 on Thursday night and snap a three-game skid.

André Burakovsky and Jared McCann also had goals for the Kraken, who scored five times in the second period.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 27: Jaden Schwartz #17 of the Seattle Kraken skates by the team bench and celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period at Climate Pledge Arena on March 27, 2025 in Seattle

Zach Hyman had Edmonton’s only goal. Calvin Pickard, who played 11:07 the previous night in relief of Stuart Skinner, made 24 saves. Olivier Rodrigue took over in the third period and stopped seven shots.

Both teams used the coach’s challenge. Jeff Skinner seemed to open the scoring late in the first, but the Kraken successfully challenged for a missed stoppage with 52 seconds to go. Connor Brown high-sticked the puck just before the shot.

Jordan Eberle’s goal was overturned after a successful offside challenge by the Oilers with 8:09 remaining in the second period.

Takeaways

Kraken: Seattle scored six goals in a game for the third time in March.

Oilers: Dropped both games of their back-to-back in which their only goals came in the third periods of each game.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Associated Press.

