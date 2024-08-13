Medina is home to just under 3,000 people, but they have a lot of money. The city's billionaire residences have helped catapult the area to one of the most expensive places to buy a home in the United States.

The "typical home value" in Medina is $4,463,121, according to a new report by The Business Journals.

ZIP code 98039 is home to some of the world's richest tech leaders, including Jeff Bezos (Amazon) and Bill Gates (Microsoft).

March 2024 data points to ZIP code 94027 in the San Francisco Bay Area as the single most expensive market in the country, with a typical home value of $7,711,460.

Joining Atherton, near the top were four other California ZIP codes:

Beverly Hills - 90210 ($5,485,045),

Los Altos - 94022 ($4,900,254),

Newport Coast - 92657 ($4,788,812) and

Santa Barbara - 93108 ($4,700,895)

The only other ZIP code in the top ten most expensive list that is outside of California is Water Mill just outside of New York (11976).

There, the typical home costs $4,390,489.

