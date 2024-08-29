Seattle's splashpads and wading pools will close for the season after Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 2, wrapping up the city's summer water activities.

The city’s 11 sprayparks, which opened on May 25, have been providing a fun way for residents to cool off. These self-operating spray features, located in parks such as Ballard Commons and Lake Union Park, will close at 8 p.m. on their final day. The splashpads have operated daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., though their schedules have occasionally varied due to weather or facility conditions.

Seattle's wading pools, which also began their seasonal operation in late June, are staffed with attendants and open only on sunny days when temperatures reach 70 degrees or above. Pools like those at Green Lake Park and Lincoln Park have been open daily, while others, including those at Beacon Hill and E. Queen Anne Playground, operated on a more limited schedule.

For West Seattle residents looking for a cool spot to cool down over the long holiday weekend, Seattle Parks and Recreation announced the closure of its West Seattle wading pool in a Facebook post Thursday. While crews attend to a plumbing concern, residents in that area are encouraged to visit the Van Asselt wading pool on Beacon Hill.

Seattle Parks encourages families to call the Wading Pool Hotline at 206-684-7796 or check the Wading Pool Facebook page for the latest updates on closures due to weather or maintenance issues over the three-day weekend.

