Warmer-than-usual weather returns to Seattle for Labor Day weekend

Highs are forecast to reach the upper 70s to low 80s Thursday across Western Washington. Even warmer weather is expected this weekend!

Temperatures rebound into the low 80s Friday and Saturday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temperatures peak in the upper 70s for the Seattle area Thursday afternoon. You can plan on shimmering, toasty sunshine this afternoon.

Highs warm to the upper 70s Thursday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As a ridge of high pressure strengthens in the days to come, highs will soar above average. For context, the normal high for today is 76 in Seattle. Temperatures will skyrocket to the low 80s in Seattle from Friday through Sunday. Some communities will be even hotter!



Fire danger will be elevated this weekend, but it won't reach critical levels: aka, it won't warrant any Red Flag Warnings on the west side of the state. Still, be cautious and do everything you can to avoid starting fires!

Temperatures will land in the low 80s Friday through Sunday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Labor Day and Tuesday will be mild and pleasant. The mornings will be cloudy, cool and gray. The afternoons will be sunny and mild.

A warming trend is forecast for Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you have a wonderful day!



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone





